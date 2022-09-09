Chelsea Tennis Sweeps Ypsi

The Chelsea tennis team took advantage of voids in three flights and easily took care of Ypsilanti 8-0 Tuesday to move to 2-0 in the SEC White.

The match of the day was at three singles where Bradly Dunn rallied from a set down to take a three-set match 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Luke Mourad blanked his opponent 6-0. 6-0 at two singles, while Benjamin Tetens won 6-1, 6-1 at one singles.

James Reid and Zachary Sing teamed to win 6-4, 6-3 at one doubles and Leo Baushke and Christian Gaugh won 6-2, 7-5 at two singles.

Chelsea received voids at four singles, three doubles, and four doubles.