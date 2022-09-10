Chelsea Schedules Itself a Checkup

By Doug Marrin

The City of Chelsea will give itself a mid-year exam next month.

At its September 6, 2022, meeting, the city council set a special meeting for October 11 at 6 pm for a mid-year review of its goals set last February.

Mayor Jane Pacheco explained the process to newer council members, saying, “We have an annual meeting in February that is a vision session that basically is an update of the status of where we are in terms from all of the department heads from the staff and city council. And we also look at the projects we'd like to accomplish in sort of a short-term range and a longer-term range. So, we prioritize those things typically in the vision session. This meeting, this review meeting, would basically look back at that agenda from February and update where we are and look at where we're not and sort of plan for the next two months of what we might not be prioritizing per our vision of what we started in February.”

“I think probably we're on a pretty good track, but it's always good to review,” observed Pacheco.

City Manager Roy Atkinson was hired several months after the February visioning session. But when asked in an email if the city was on track with its objectives, Mr. Atkinson was upbeat.

“I see that many of the annual tasks are in motion. We are still in motion on nearly all of the items at this point. One area we need to focus more on is community solar, and city staff has communicated with community stakeholders in that area. One area we are thriving in is relationship building as we have been having productive conversations with surrounding townships, local agencies, and other regional entities.”

Atkinson continued, “This review provides checkpoints to see if we’ve been successful in achieving our goals and drive the development of the budget, policies, ordinances, and administrative processes that contribute to the development of the City master plan. This review method is a tool to help us focus on our goals, define who we are, define who we serve, and assess where we are.”