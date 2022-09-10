City of Chelsea Announces Semi-Finalists for Police Chief Position

From the City of Chelsea

Please join us on Monday, September 12, starting at 3 PM at the Chelsea City Council Chambers to attend the first round interviews of the five semi-finalist candidates for the Chelsea Police Chief position.

The five semi-finalist candidates and interview times are as follows:

● Kevin Kazyak, Deputy Police Chief, Waterford Township Police Department - 3:00 pm

● Melissa Overton, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Information Officer, University of Michigan Police Department - 4:00 pm

● Michael Lance, Chief of Police, Jonesville Police Department - 5:00 pm

● Break from 6 - 6:30 pm

● Matthew S. Shute, Sergeant, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office - 6:30 pm

● Chuck Pappas, Retired Police Executive - 7:30 pm

After the first round of interviews is complete, two or three finalists will be selected for second round interviews. A public meet and greet of the finalists will be held in the Chelsea City Council Chambers on Tuesday, September 20th from 6 – 8:00 pm. Final interviews are planned to begin on Wednesday, September 21st at 6:00 pm in the Chelsea City Council Chambers.

Chelsea City Council Chambers is located at 311 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118. If you have any questions, please contact Roy Atkinson, City Manager at 734-475-1771.

Photo by Doug Marrin