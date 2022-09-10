Bulldogs Blank Jackson in SEC White Opener

While the Chelsea offense tries to figure things out, the defense is firing on all cylinders as Bulldogs blanked Jackson 17-0 in the SEC White opener Friday night.

Chelsea controlled most of the play in the first half, but two drives ended with interceptions at the one-yard line by the Vikings to keep the game scoreless at the half.

Following a fourth down stop in the second half, the Bulldogs finally found the endzone when Lucas Dawson hit Hunter Sciackitano with a 30-yard scoring pass for a 7-0 lead.

Early in the fourth, the Bulldogs extended the lead to 10-0 with a 19-yard field goal by Sciackitano.

Chelsea would seal the win when Regan Plank sprinted in from 15-yards out to make it 17-0 and the Bulldogs defense would finish off the shutout.

Jason Skoczylas and Hayden Westcott led the Dawgs defense with nine tackles each. Braden Watson was in on seven tackles, including four for a loss and a sack. Skoczylas, Westcott, and Chase Lay each picked off a pass for the Chelsea defense, which held the Vikings to just 65 yards rushing on the night.

Dawson was 6 for16 passing for98 yards and a TD and rushed for 32 yards on nine carries.

Plank finished with 78 yards on 15 carries and Tyson Hill 54 yards on 14 carries as the Bulldogs ground out 197 yards on the ground.

Dominic Searl caught three passes for 36 yards and Sciackitano two for 41 and a score.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 overall and travel to Pinckney Friday night in a key SEC White contest against the Pirates.