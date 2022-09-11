Saline Field Hockey Hands Chelsea First Loss
The Saline field hockey team used an impressive performance last week to hand an unbeaten Chelsea team its first loss of the season with a 3-0 win Wednesday, September 7.
The Hornet defense stifled the Bulldogs, allowing just two shots on net for the night.
Lauren Miller opened the scoring when she picked up a rebound of a Clare Arvai shot and slammed it home for a 1-0 Hornets lead in the first.
The scare stayed that way until the third when Arvai took a Payton Maloney centering pass and tapped her own rebound into the net for a 2-0 lead.
Chelsea would pick up a couple of corners in the fourth, but goalkeeper Megan Clauser was there for the save for the Hornets.
Saline finished up the scoring with just over a minute to play in the game on a corner when Caroline Clark had three shots off rebounds before finding the net to make the final 3-0.