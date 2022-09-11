Dexter Tennis Claims Crestwood Invitational Title

The Dexter boys' tennis team brought home some more hardware and winning the Dearborn Crestwood Invite Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 21 points to clip Livonia Churchill with 18, Edsel Ford with 5, and Crestwood four.

All four Dexter singles players all swept their matches. Noah Enyedy, Diego Reyes, Andrew Guinta, and Connor Kniesteadt each were a perfect 3-0 on the day for the Dreads.

Alex Gullekson and Gavin Heichel went 3-0 at four-doubles.

Andrew Boydston and Steve Merz went 2-1 at one-doubles, while Jake Richards and Jack DeMerell went 2-1 at two-doubles, and Oliver Pham and Nolan Lemke 2-1 at three-doubles.