Chelsea Girls Cross Country Third at Bath Invite

The Chelsea girls’ cross country team had a strong showing at the Bath Invitational Saturday with a third-place finish in the D2 race.

The Bulldogs finished with 93 points in the race won by Goodrich with 50.

Natalia DeMea led Chelsea with a sixth-place finish in 20:08.

Sam Bieber was 13th in 21:06 and Trilian Krug 23rd

in 21:37. Lauren Thompson was 25th in 21:40, Julia Kause 26th

in 21:47, and Seren Angus 30th in 22:23. Marah Putnum rounded out the top seven with a 51st place finish in 22:23, while Maryanna Fredenberg 56th in 23:48, and Brooke Matusik 60th in 24:01.

The boys finished fourth at the Springport Invitational with 70 points in the meet won by Marshall with 50.

Freshman Beckett Boos led the Bulldogs with a fifth-place finish with a time of 17:54.

Mo Cugliari was 10th in 18:28 and Ethan Kapolka 11th in 18:30. Karl Swager was 20th in 19:05, followed by AJ Smith 24th in 20:03, Alex Martin 25th in 20:05.