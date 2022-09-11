Chelsea Swim and Dive Fifth at DeWitt Invite

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team dropped a pair of tough matches against some strong competition last week, falling to South Lyon East 105-80 and Detroit Country Day 111-75.

Paiton Doyle picked up a pair of wins in the 50 free and 100free to lead the Bulldogs.

Tallulah Gorby also won the diving for Chelsea. Gorby was also part of the 200 free relay along with Doyle, Kiera Crawley, and Clara Johnson that finished second.

Riley Monahan finished second in the 200 free and was part of the 200 medley relay team that finished third along with Keygan Monahan, Gabriella Burgess, and Gorby.

Monahan and Doyle also teamed with Keygan Monahan and Hayley Hopkins to finish third in the 400 free relay.

The Bulldogs finished fifth at the DeWitt Invitational Saturday, just 3.5 points out of third.

Doyle finished 2nd in the 100 free and was part of the 400 free relay which finished second along with R. Monahan, Hopkins, and K. Monahan. She also finished third in the 200 free and was part of the 200 free relay that finished fourth with Gorby, Hopkins, and R. Monahan.

Gorby finished third in diving, and R. Monahan third in the 500 free with a state-cut time.

R. Monahan was also fourth in the 200 IM and Doyle a state qualifying time in her 100 leg in the 400 relay.