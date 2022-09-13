9-13-2022 6:35am
CPD Weekly Report 09-13-22
From Chelsea PD
Incident #: 22-2873
Location: 700 block of S. Main Street
Date: September 10, 2022
Time: 7:34 pm
INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer received a telephone complaint regarding the larceny of a cell phone. The complainant stated that the cell phone's last known location was at a facility in the 700 block of S. Main Street on September 8, 2022, and the phone was discovered missing shortly thereafter. The complainant stated that she was able to track the location of the phone to an area hospital in the Detroit area and then later to a residence in the City of Detroit. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on a potential suspect.