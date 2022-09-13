CPD Weekly Report 09-13-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-2873

Location: 700 block of S. Main Street

Date: September 10, 2022

Time: 7:34 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer received a telephone complaint regarding the larceny of a cell phone. The complainant stated that the cell phone's last known location was at a facility in the 700 block of S. Main Street on September 8, 2022, and the phone was discovered missing shortly thereafter. The complainant stated that she was able to track the location of the phone to an area hospital in the Detroit area and then later to a residence in the City of Detroit. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on a potential suspect.