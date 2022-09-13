From Matt Pegouskie, 5HF

Q: What is the 5 Healthy Towns Survey?

A: The 5 Healthy Towns Survey (5HFsurvey.com) is an opportunity for our communities to influence how 5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) invests in our communities. In the beginning of the foundation, 5HF worked with local partners to conduct the BRFSS survey. While the tool was helpful, it was 270+ questions long. Our 5HF survey is 30 questions long and takes about 5 minutes.

Q: Where can I find the survey?

A: You can access the survey with your smart phone by scanning the QR code located on the accompanying graphic, or go online with any device, at any hotspot, to www.5HFSurvey.com.

Q: What will 5 Healthy Towns Foundation learn from this survey?

A: The results will help us understand your greatest wellness needs, and what’s changed since 2020. For instance, we will learn what communities and demographic groups (seniors, youth, those who are alone…) may need, like nutrition, fitness, or mental health resources. We want to know what connects you to your community, so we can fortify those places and organizations. Mostly we will learn how we can help you stay or get well.

Q: Didn’t we just take the 5 Healthy Towns survey?

A: We issued the first 5 Healthy Towns survey in 2020. We used the results of those surveys to select priorities for our Regional Planning Process, and to help guide your local Wellness Coalition in their granting processes.

Q: Why should I participate in the 5 Healthy Towns survey again?

A: 5 Healthy Towns Foundation spends more than $1,000,000 per year in our 5 healthy towns. We want to spend it on things that make a difference to you, and we’d like to know how that’s changed since 2020.

Q: Who should complete the survey?

A: Anyone over age 18 living in the Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester and Stockbridge school districts.

Q: Can more than one person in my household take the survey?

A. Yes! In fact we hope every person over 18 in your household and in the community will take the survey.

Q: Are my answers confidential?

A: Yes. We will only look at the information according to ‘demographics’. We won’t tie individual data to anyone – not even those who provide contact information in order to be in the drawing described at the end of this Q&A.

Q: Will you tell us what you learn from the survey?

A: You can count on it. We will report back in an upcoming issue of Connected, with your local wellness coalitions, and other community organizations. Or you can call us and we’ll talk to you about what we learn. 734-433-4599.

Q: What else do I need to know?

A: Provide contact information and you’ll be entered into a drawing for one of five prizes (one for each community), after the survey wraps up in late November. In addition, we will draw one name on November 1st to see who wins two tickets to the Detroit Lions – Jacksonville Jaguars game on December 4th.