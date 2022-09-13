9-13-2022 6:20pm
Bulldogs Come Up Short in SEC Soccer Showdown
The top two teams in the SEC White met on the pitch in Chelsea Monday night when the Bulldogs hosted Pinckney in a showdown for the top spot, but it was the Pirates that remained undefeated in the conference with a 3-0 win.
Pinckney entered the contest at 4-0 and the Bulldogs at 3-0 in the White, but the Pirates dominated from the start.
Chelsea could not muster much offensively all night as the Pirates clamped down on the Bulldogs.
Pinckney scored at 13:30 of the first half and never looked back.
The Pirates added a goal before halftime and finished the scoring at the 32-minute mark of the second to put the game away.
The Bulldogs fell to 4-5-1 overall. They host Adrian Monday, September 19th in their next contest.
Photos by Dawn McCann