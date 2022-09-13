Bulldogs Come Up Short in SEC Soccer Showdown

The top two teams in the SEC White met on the pitch in Chelsea Monday night when the Bulldogs hosted Pinckney in a showdown for the top spot, but it was the Pirates that remained undefeated in the conference with a 3-0 win.

Pinckney entered the contest at 4-0 and the Bulldogs at 3-0 in the White, but the Pirates dominated from the start.

Chelsea could not muster much offensively all night as the Pirates clamped down on the Bulldogs.

Pinckney scored at 13:30 of the first half and never looked back.

The Pirates added a goal before halftime and finished the scoring at the 32-minute mark of the second to put the game away.

The Bulldogs fell to 4-5-1 overall. They host Adrian Monday, September 19th in their next contest.

Photos by Dawn McCann



