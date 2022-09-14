Annual Suicide Prevention Walk at Hudson Mills Sept 25

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from around Ann Arbor are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Ann Arbor Chapter of AFSP will be held at 12pm September 25th at Hudson Mills Metro Park. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.

“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Steve Halliwell. AFSP Board Member and Walk Chair for the Ann Arbor Out of the Darkness Walk

The Ann Arbor Out of the Darkness Community Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness Overnight, Community and Campus Walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts. Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention. Last year this local walk, raised over $48,000 and had over 450 participants.

Register today at AFSP.ORG/ANNARBOR