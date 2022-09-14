Chelsea Field Hockey Blows by Brighton

The Chelsea field hockey team bounced back from its first loss of the season by cruising past Brighton 6-0 Monday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-1 overall on the season with the win.

Teresa Smith and Braiden Scheffler scored first period goals to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.

The lead would grow to 3-0 at the half with Smith scoring her second of the game.

It would stay 3-0 through the third, but the Bulldogs put the game away with goals by Lia Spink, Azlyn Eckert, and the second of the game for Scheffler.

Elizabeth Lane earned the shutout in net for the Bulldogs, while Jordan Siefert picked up an assist.

The Bulldogs travel to Pinckney Wednesday night for a matchup with the Pirates at 7:30.