Ahead of the Curve Project Unveils New Name

From Rachael Dawson-Baglien, CSS.

Ahead of the Curve, a project of Catholic Social Services that connects caregivers and older adults with resources, will be changing its name as it enters its next phase. The new name, Senior Resource Connect, was chosen after receiving feedback from two community focus groups last December.

Other aspects of this next stage include conducting an accessibility audit of the website, expanding the agencies listed on the Online Senior Resource Directory, and shooting new training videos for the Good Neighbor Training, which walks community members through signs of elder abuse and how to support vulnerable members of their community.

The Senior Resource Connect project aims to make Washtenaw County an aging friendly community by helping traditional caregivers and community members connect isolated older adults with existing community resources before a crisis occurs. The website (SeniorResourceConnectMI.org) hosts a searchable online resource directory listing more than 500 county wide resources, the Good Neighbor training, an online quiz to help older residents and their caregivers get connected with resources, and a blog that covers topics related to aging, community resources, and Covid programs. A community calendar was added to the website last fall. The calendar showcases upcoming events and activities for older adults and caregivers such as support groups, educational programming, and social outings organized by local community agencies.

Senior Resource Connect is a program of Catholic Social Services of Washtenaw County and is open to all people in Washtenaw County. Catholic Social Services of Washtenaw County, a leader in providing services to older adults for over 60 years , strives to help people live safe, meaningful, and independent lives with a focus on stewardship, acceptance, dignity, and caring for the disadvantaged. For more information, visit us at www.csswashtenaw.org. Additional support is provided by the Area Agency on Aging 1B and the Michigan Health Endowment Fund (Healthy Aging.

We all have a role to play in building a more aging-friendly community. More information can be found at SeniorResourceConnectMI.org or by emailing Rachael Dawson-Baglien at rdawsonbaglien@csswashtenaw.org

About Catholic Social Services of Washtenaw County

The mission of Catholic Social Services of Washtenaw County is to help people live safe, meaningful and independent lives with a focus on stewardship, acceptance, dignity, and caring for the disadvantaged .

For more information visit us at https://csswashtenaw.org/