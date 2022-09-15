Chelsea Swim and Drops Pair at Milan

The Chelsea girls' swim and dive team had a rough go against two state-ranked teams as the Bulldogs fell to Milan 133-52 and Dexter 125-61 Tuesday night.

Paiton Doyle swam a state qualifying in the 200 IM to take first for the only win for the Bulldogs. Doyle also finished third in the 100-free, and part of the 200-freerealy along with Tallulah Gorby, Sydney Barston, and Keygan Monahan that finished third. She was also part of the fourth place finishing 200-medley relay team along with Hayley Hopkins, Gabrielle Burgess, and Riley Monahan.

Riley Monahan was third in the 100-fly and 500-free and part of the 40-free relay team of Gorby, K.Monahan, and Hopkins that finished fourth. Gorby was also fourth in the diving.