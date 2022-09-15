Chelsea Boys' XC Wins First SEC Jamboree

Cover-File Photo

The Chelsea boys' cross country team showed why they were ranked #1 in Division 2 in the pre-season rankings as the Bulldogs won the first SEC jamboree of the season at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson Wednesday.

The first SEC jamboree is the only one of the three where the SEC Red and White teams run against each other where the teams get a point for every team they beat no matter the Division. The other two jamborees will be split between the Red and White teams.

The Bulldogs finished with 74 points, beating out second-place Saline with 81. SEC White rival Adrian was third with 82 and Pinckney fourth with 90.

Adrian and Pinckney are both ranked in the top 10 in D2 along with the Bulldogs in what should be an interesting conference race over the next month.

Six Chelsea runners set PR's at the meet.

Connell Alford ran a PR of 15:31.8 to easily win the race by 26 seconds. Alford's time was the 3rd fastest time in Chelsea history. Bryce Bradley holds the school record with a time of 15:20.6 which was set in 2011.

Zebedee Swager was 11th with a PR time16:29.7, with Bram Harstuff right behind in 12th with a time of 16:30.8.

Leo Swager was 22nd with a PR of 17:05.4 and Jackson Dell a PR of 17:19.2 and a 28th place finish to round out the top five.

Nick Spruce was 31st in 17:22.8 and freshman Beckett Boos 37th with a PR of 17:32.7. Ethan Kapolka was 60th in 18:24.3 and freshman Karl Swager with a PR time of 18:46.6 to finish 79th.

The girls finished 7th overall behind only Tecumseh from the SEC White which finished 5th.

Chelsea finished with 156 points in the meet won by state-power AA Pioneer with 48.

Natalia DeMea led the Bulldogs with a 16th place finish in 20:19.

Freshamn Sam Bieber was 27th in 21:10, followed by Trilian Krug 34th in 21:23.2.

Julia Kause was 39th in 21:29.7 and Lauren Thompson 43rd in 21:47.3. Seren Angus finished 45th in 21:51, Clara Fedenberg 65th with a PR time of 23:17.9, Brooke Matusik 71st 23:37.1, and Marah Putnam 82nd in 24:37.7.

The boys will run against Friday at the Spartan Invitational at MSU against some of the top teams in the state. The girls will run Saturday at the New Boston Huron Invitational.