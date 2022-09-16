First Congregational Church of Chelsea Opens New Diaper Bank

From FCC

A new program for people in Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester and Stockbridge—is beginning on September 26, 2022 at the First Congregational Church of Chelsea UCC. A “diaper bank” is opening to fill a need that other organizations may not be able to help with.

The church at 121 E. Middle Street in Chelsea will be giving away baby diapers in all sizes, wipes, feminine hygiene products and adults disposable briefs. These items are to help supplement products for families in need. All are donations.

The National Diaper Bank website lists no agency that does this between Ypsilanti and Kalamazoo, so the Congregational church folks would like to fill this gap.

There will be an original intake form to fill out, and a picture ID, address and the number of people in the household will be requested. All information will be kept private. The limit per week will be one package of diapers or adult briefs and one package of wipes.

Do you know that babies require up to 12 diapers a day, and state and national safety net programs do NOT assist with diapers for families living in poverty? These items can add up to be very costly. The church asks that any donations collected from citizens, in sizes Preemie/Newborn through toddler, or adult briefs would be appreciated, as well as cash donations!

The new Diaper Bank will be open starting September 26, every Saturday 10 am-12 pm, Monday 10 am-12 pm and Wednesday 5 pm- 7 pm. For any questions, please call FCC at 734-475-1844 to reach Pastor Barb Edema.