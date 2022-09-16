9-16-2022 7:23am
Weekly Road Work, Sept 19-25
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Intersection of Plymouth Rd and Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-Aug. - late-Sept.
|Dexter
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Aug. 22 - Sept. 9
|Dexter
|McKinley Rd between Cooper Ridge Dr and Waterloo Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 19
|Lima
|Wylie Rd between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Stone Water Way
|Daytime road closure
|Week of Sept. 19
|Lodi
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Aug. 29 - Sept. 23 (Extended)
|Manchester
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 19 - 30
|Northfield
|Whitmore Lake Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 5 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Aug. 18 - Sept. 30 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd
|Road closure
|June 27 - late-Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Lane closure
|July 25 - mid Nov. (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Local curbed roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 19
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - mid Oct. (extended)
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 13 - Sept. 30
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 6 - 16
|Superior
|Leforge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd
|Lane closure
|Concrete complete; road work to begin later this fall
|Superior
|Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 12 - Nov.
|Superior
|Berkshire Dr between Sheffield Dr and Stamford Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 19
|Superior
|Stamford Rd between Norfolk Ave and Hamlet Dr
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 19
|York
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept 16 - 30
|Ypsilanti
|Wismer St between Mollie St and end of road
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Andrea Ave between Harry St and George Ave
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Dorothy St between Grove Rd and Harry St
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd between Harris Rd and Bridge Rd
|Lane closure
|Concrete complete; road work to begin later this fall
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Mid-August - mid-Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|Tuttle Hill Rd between Martz Rd and Huron River Dr
|Lane closure
|Sept. 6 - mid-Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|Local curbed roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 19