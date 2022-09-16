Weekly Road Work, Sept 19-25

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Intersection of Plymouth Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-Aug. - late-Sept.

Dexter Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Aug. 22 - Sept. 9

Dexter McKinley Rd between Cooper Ridge Dr and Waterloo Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 19

Lima Wylie Rd between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Stone Water Way Daytime road closure Week of Sept. 19

Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Aug. 29 - Sept. 23 (Extended)

Manchester Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 19 - 30

Northfield Whitmore Lake Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 5 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Aug. 18 - Sept. 30 (extended)

Pittsfield Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd Road closure June 27 - late-Sept.

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Lane closure July 25 - mid Nov. (extended)

Pittsfield Local curbed roads throughout the township Rolling operation - street sweeping Week of Sept. 19

Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - mid Oct. (extended)

Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd Intersection closure June 13 - Sept. 30

Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 6 - 16

Superior Leforge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd Lane closure Concrete complete; road work to begin later this fall

Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road closure Sept. 12 - Nov.

Superior Berkshire Dr between Sheffield Dr and Stamford Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 19

Superior Stamford Rd between Norfolk Ave and Hamlet Dr Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 19

York Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept 16 - 30

Ypsilanti Wismer St between Mollie St and end of road Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Andrea Ave between Harry St and George Ave Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Dorothy St between Grove Rd and Harry St Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Harris Rd and Bridge Rd Lane closure Concrete complete; road work to begin later this fall

Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Mid-August - mid-Oct.

Ypsilanti Tuttle Hill Rd between Martz Rd and Huron River Dr Lane closure Sept. 6 - mid-Oct.