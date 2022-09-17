Bulldogs Roll Pinckney to Move to 2-0 in SEC White

After a surprising loss on the season opener, the Chelsea football team seems to be hitting on all cylinders now after a 46-26 win over Pinckney Friday night.

The Bulldogs offense clicked for the first time, racking up nearly 500 yards in total offense on a night where the defense gave up the most points in a game this season.

Quarterback Lucas Dawson shredded the Pirates defense by going 10-15 with 260 yards passing and four TD’s. He hit Max Herter for a 34-yard scoring strike for the first points of the game and later aired it out to Hunter Sciackitano for a 72-yard strike to extend the lead to 22-6 in the second.

The Chelsea air attack wasn’t the only thing working for the Bulldogs Friday night.

Tyson Hill rushed for 142 yards on 14 carries and two TD’s. He broke free for a 60-yard run to inside the Pirates ten right after Pinckney had cut the lead to 39-26 with seven minutes left. One play later, Hill ran it in from seven yards out to make it 46-26 and seal the win for the Bulldogs.

Dawson would also connect with Regan Plank for a 17-yard score and JJ Turnbow from 44-yards out for Chelsea.

Sciackitano nailed a 40-yard field goal just before the end of the third to push the Chelsea lead to 39-18 heading to the fourth.

The Bulldog improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the White.

While Chelsea won’t be looking past their next two opponents in Adrian and Ypsilanti, the Bulldogs are on a collision course with a much improved and undefeated Tecumseh team for Homecoming on October 7. The Indians improved to 4-0 with a big win over Adrian Friday night. They are averaging over 40 points a game in their first four contests.