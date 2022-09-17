Chelsea Education Association Announces School Board Endorsements

From CEA

The Chelsea Education Association is pleased to announce our recommended candidates for the Chelsea School District Board of Education.

After extending invitations to all eight candidates, a committee representing our members interviewed six of them; two did not attend. During the interview process, the committee asked the candidates a variety of questions important to public education and educators.

After all the interviews were complete, the committee considered and discussed the responses before choosing to recommend support of the following candidates for election: 6-year Terms: Michelle Craig, Dr. Glenn Fox, Kate Henson. Partial Term (ending 12/24): Dr. Scott Moore.

These four candidates all value educators as major stakeholders in district decisions, in partnership with parents, students, administrators, and staff members. They also share a vision of maintaining a strong and transparent relationship between the school board and Chelsea’s educators.

The Chelsea Education Association extends sincere thanks to all of the candidates for meeting with our committee. We look forward to engaging with and supporting these four fantastic candidates in the November 8 election.