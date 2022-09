The Chelsea girls’ golf team shot a season low score to sweep a pair of SEC matches at Inverness Golf Course last week.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 187 to beat out AA Huron with 199 and Monroe with 229.

Anna Reisner fired a three-over-par 39 to lead the Bulldogs to the wins.

Maya Valik shot a round of 44, while Maggie Baldwin shot 50. Libby Wacker finished with 54, Piper Diesing 63, and Addison McCarthy 76.