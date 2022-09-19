Sylvan Township looks at Pierce Road rezoning

The rezoning request to change the designation of 55 acres of land along Pierce Road in Sylvan Township is not moving forward.

The request, which went before the township planning commission and has been debated by many in the community over the spring and summer, went before the township board on Sept. 13. The Sun Times News followed with Sylvan Township Supervisor Kathleen Kennedy.

The rezoning wanted to see the parcels that combine to be 55 acres changed from agricultural use to multi-family residential.

“The Board unanimously voted to deny the rezoning request,” Kennedy said. “We have a list of criteria to consider from our attorney and volumes of paperwork from the Planning Commission minutes and various reports. Ultimately, the board supported Clerk (Amanda) Nimke’s motion to deny, partly due to the issues: the zoning request is not congruous with current area zoning, it seems debatable whether the rezoning request was in compliance with the Master Plan, and the Planning Commission’s recommended denial.”

Kennedy said the board went into Closed Session with their attorney to discuss an attorney/client privileged document prior to the motion.

This land has been before the board in the past with different development proposals and there’s a good chance it will again. STN asked Kennedy what she thinks is next for it.

“I am not sure what is next for the land, but I am hopeful that someone will propose a use that is agreeable to residents,” she said.