Chelsea Tennis Claims Allegan Tournament Title

The Chelsea tennis team once again had a dominating performance and brought home a tournament title after winning the eight team Allegan Invitational Saturday.

The Bulldogs won six of eight flight and easily outdistanced second place Stevensville-Lakeshore by 13 points.

Chelsea swept through the doubles by claiming all four flights with 3-0 records.

Joshua O'Brien and Quinn Tjerangel claimed the one-doubles title, Evan Grudzinski and Jack Murray two-doubles, JP Chinavare and Owen Mcculloch three-doubles, and Trevor Ford and Keegan Van Batavia four-doubles.

Mason Strach went 3-0 at two singles and Ryan Fredrickson won three singles with a 3-0 record.

Peter Mourad went 2-1 at one singles and Julien Korner was 2-1 at four singles.

Earlier in the week the Bulldogs beat defending Division 4 state champion Traverse City St. Francis 5-3.

The match of the day came at one doubles where O'Brien and Tjerangel won an exciting three-set match in a tiebreaker 6-3, 2-6, 10-5 to clinch the match for Chelsea.

Once again, the Bulldogs swept the doubles matches Grudzinski/Murray, Chinavare/Mcculloch, and Ford/Van Batavia swept their matches for Chelsea.

Korner also picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win at four singles.

The Bulldogs modified team picked up a pair of SEC wins for the Bulldogs in beating Adrian 8-1 and Tecumseh 8-0.

Murray, Benjamin Tetans, and Luke Mourad won singles matches for the Bulldogs, while doubles wins went to Leo Bauschke/Christian Gough, Alex Coy/Victor Guittierez De Pineres, James Reid/Evan Critchfield, Zachary Sing/Bradley Dunn, and Grudzinski/Van Batavia against Adrian.

The Tecumseh match saw the same group sweep through the Indians without losing a set.

Photos by Dawn McCann