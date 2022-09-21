Saline Volleyball Stops Lincoln in Four

The Saline volleyball team moved to 3-0 in the SEC Red after a 25-13, 25-16, 23-25, 26-24 four set win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday night.

Marie Laurio had a huge night with 14 kills, three aces, 16 digs, and two assists to lead the Hornets.

Laney Burns was also huge on the court for Saline with 37 assists and 21 digs.

Olivia Behen had a strong all-around game with 19 digs, seven assists, and three aces, while Anna Hesse added 14 kills, three blocks, and five digs. Beth Ann Ford recorded eight kills and two blocks, and Catherine Flaharty eight kills and two digs.

The Hornets went 3-2 at Mercy's Power Series Saturday.

They defeated Novi 2-0, Lake Orion 2-0, Detroit Country Day 2-0and fell to Clarkston twice 2-0.

Saline improved to 9-4 overall on the season