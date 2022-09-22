Chelsea Community Foundation Hosts Ann Feeney Service Awards

From D&B Strategic Marketing

On September 9, 2022, the Chelsea Community Foundation hosted a lovely evening in Honor of Ann Feeney in the Reading Garden at the Chelsea District Library. Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) recognized each of the five Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual 2021 Honorees by awarding them with a $1,000 grant. The Honorees chose a Chelsea charity to receive the grants in memory of Ann Feeney, who personified the Chelsea Community Foundation's desire to “Support All Things Chelsea”.

J&D Daniels

Anne Mann, Chair, Chelsea Community Foundation and Randy Ross, Vice President, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan presided over the event and presented the awards to Citizen of the Year John Daniels who granted $1,000 to Chelsea Senior Center, Lifetime Achievement Awardees Craig & Donna Common granted $1,000 to Faith In Action, Small Business Serendipity Books, Anne Colone, on behalf of Michelle Tuplin, granted $1,000 to Chelsea Education Foundation, Stephanie Heim and Bailey Romine, on behalf of Bob Mock, Large Business Palmer Auto Service granted $1,000 to Faith In Action, and Nonprofit Business Leadership Chelsea District Library, Shannon Powers and Virginia Krueger, on behalf of Lori Coryell, granted $1,000 to the CDL Mobile Library.

Craig & Sheri

Anne Colone & Chris

Stephanie & Bailey

Shannon & Virginia

The event was attended by Ann Feeney’s Family, Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce Board Members, Chelsea Community Foundation Advisory Committee Members, Honorees, and Grantees, and their respective guests. The evening began with a welcome by Anne Mann, Chair, Chelsea Community Foundation followed by time to enjoy the beautiful garden and company of people who share a common thread - to make Chelsea a sustainably vibrant community.

Feeney Family

When Ann Feeney passed away in July of 2020, she left a legacy of love and service. In addition to her tireless devotion to family and friends, Ann’s incredible decades long record of service to Chelsea included leadership roles with Chelsea Community Hospital, WAVE, Helpsource, Chelsea Community Kitchen, The UMRC Heritage Foundation, The Purple Rose Theatre and the Chelsea Community Foundation.

She also drove for Meals on Wheels for 43 years and served on the Chelsea Board of Education for 14 years. She was the City of Chelsea’s first Mayor (2004-1009) and served on the City Council for four years beyond that tenure (2009-2013).

Ann understood her purpose in life and through tireless, joyful effort she accomplished so much for so many. From her beautiful gardens to her family and her charitable work, she shaped her community into a more vibrant and thriving place.

The Chelsea Community Foundation is proud to present the first annual Ann Fenney Service Award as a marker of excellence and inspiration for supporting all things Chelsea.

Chelsea Community Foundation relies on the generosity of donors in the Chelsea area to realize its mission. Donors who are interested in supporting are encouraged to do so by contacting Randy Ross, rross@cfsem.org or 313.946.2867 or visit www.chelseafound.org.

The Chelsea Community Foundation is a permanent charitable endowment totaling more than $2.9 million created through gifts from generous individuals, families, and businesses who care about Chelsea. The Chelsea Community Foundation has provided more than $1.9 million in grants to nonprofit organizations working to address community needs and opportunities that improve the quality of life in the City of Chelsea and surrounding areas. The Chelsea Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. For more information, please visit www.chelseafound.org.

All photos are courtesy of MC Creative Design & Photography