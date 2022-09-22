Chelsea Girls' Cross Country Wins New Boston Huron Invite

Photo from Chelsea HS Distance Twitter

It was a strong week for the for the Chelsea cross country teams as the girls won the 53rd Annual New Boston Huron Invitational and the boys finished third in the Elite Division at the MSU Spartan Invitational.

The girls tied with Tecumseh for the top spot with 33 points and won the tiebreaker with their 6th runner finishing 14th and the Indians 5th runner 15th.

Natalia DeMea and Sam Bieber ran personal best times to earn top-five finishes to lead the Bulldogs.

DeMea placed second with a time of 20:01 and Bieber fourth in 20:44.

Julia Kause was seventh in 21:17 and Trilian Krug gave Chelsea four runners in the top 10 with a 10th place finish in 21:34.4. Seren Angus was 13th in 21:45.

Lauren Thompson placed 14th to give the Bulldogs the tiebreaker advantage with a time of 21:52.6. Brooke Matusik was 21st in 23:15.3, Marah Putnam 23rd in 23:50.7, and Clara Fedneberg 24th in 23:50.8.

The boys finished third in the Spartan Elite race at MSU with 153 points. They were behind only D1 top-ranked Northville and one of the top teams in Ohio in Hilliard Davidson.

Connell Alford broke the school record with a time of 15:06.75 to finish third overall. The previous record of 15:20 was set in 2011 by Bryce Bradley.

Bram Hartsuff finished 20th in 16:27.16 and Zebedee Swager was 27th in 16:38.83.

Jackson Dell shattered hit PR time by 21 second by finishing with a time of 16:57.01 and finish 43rd. Leo Swager was 64th in 17:21.35, Nick Spruce 66th in 17:23.93, and Karl Swager 153rd in 19:01.32.