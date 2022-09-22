Chelsea MI
9-22-2022 12:39pm

Weekly Road Work, Sept 26-Oct 2

Drone shot of the new roundabout at the intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd in Scio Township.
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Bridgewater Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and Logan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 26
Dexter Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 20 - 30
Dexter McKinley Rd between Cooper Ridge Dr and Waterloo Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 26 (extended)
Manchester Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 19 - 30
Manchester Herman Rd between Deer Valley Dr and Grossman Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 26
Northfield Whitmore Lake Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 5 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Aug. 18 - Sept. 30 (extended)
Pittsfield Hickory Hollow Dr between Wildwood Dr and end of road Daytime road closure Week of Sept. 26
Pittsfield Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd Road closure June 27 - late-Sept.
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Lane closure July 25 - mid Nov. (extended)
Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - mid Oct. (extended)
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd Intersection closure June 13 - Sept. 30
Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 6 - 30 (extended)
Scio Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 25 - Oct. 7
Superior Leforge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd Lane closure Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.
Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road closure Sept. 12 - Nov.
York Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 16 - 30
Ypsilanti Wismer St between Mollie St and end of road Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Andrea Ave between Harry St and George Ave Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Dorothy St between Grove Rd and Harry St Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Harris Rd and Bridge Rd Lane closure Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Mid-August - mid-Oct.
Ypsilanti Tuttle Hill Rd between Martz Rd and Huron River Dr Lane closure Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.
Ypsilanti Bridge Rd between Textile Rd and Grove Rd Lane closure Sept. 28 - 29
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive