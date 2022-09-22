9-22-2022 12:39pm
Weekly Road Work, Sept 26-Oct 2
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Bridgewater
|Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and Logan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 26
|Dexter
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 20 - 30
|Dexter
|McKinley Rd between Cooper Ridge Dr and Waterloo Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 26 (extended)
|Manchester
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 19 - 30
|Manchester
|Herman Rd between Deer Valley Dr and Grossman Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 26
|Northfield
|Whitmore Lake Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 5 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Aug. 18 - Sept. 30 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Hickory Hollow Dr between Wildwood Dr and end of road
|Daytime road closure
|Week of Sept. 26
|Pittsfield
|Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd
|Road closure
|June 27 - late-Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Lane closure
|July 25 - mid Nov. (extended)
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - mid Oct. (extended)
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 13 - Sept. 30
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 6 - 30 (extended)
|Scio
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 25 - Oct. 7
|Superior
|Leforge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd
|Lane closure
|Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.
|Superior
|Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 12 - Nov.
|York
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 16 - 30
|Ypsilanti
|Wismer St between Mollie St and end of road
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Andrea Ave between Harry St and George Ave
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Dorothy St between Grove Rd and Harry St
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd between Harris Rd and Bridge Rd
|Lane closure
|Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Mid-August - mid-Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|Tuttle Hill Rd between Martz Rd and Huron River Dr
|Lane closure
|Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|Bridge Rd between Textile Rd and Grove Rd
|Lane closure
|Sept. 28 - 29