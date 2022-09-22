Chelsea Golfers Shoot by Bedford

The Chelsea girls golf team remained near the top of the SEC White standings after a taking down Bedford 185-202 Thursday.

Anna Reisner fired a round of 39 to lead Chelsea to the win.

Piper Diesing finished with a round of 46, while Maggie Baldwin and Maya Valik each scored a 50. Kailyn Porter shot a round of 55 and Libby Wacker 58.

Earlier in the week the Bulldogs clipped Pinckney 196-199 at Inverness Golf Course.

Reisner finished with a score of 43 with Baldwin right behind with 44.

Valik shot 54, while Porter and Diesing each shot 55, and Wacker 59.