9-22-2022 8:27pm
Chelsea Golfers Shoot by Bedford
The Chelsea girls golf team remained near the top of the SEC White standings after a taking down Bedford 185-202 Thursday.
Anna Reisner fired a round of 39 to lead Chelsea to the win.
Piper Diesing finished with a round of 46, while Maggie Baldwin and Maya Valik each scored a 50. Kailyn Porter shot a round of 55 and Libby Wacker 58.
Earlier in the week the Bulldogs clipped Pinckney 196-199 at Inverness Golf Course.
Reisner finished with a score of 43 with Baldwin right behind with 44.
Valik shot 54, while Porter and Diesing each shot 55, and Wacker 59.