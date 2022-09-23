Chelsea Police Report, August 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Interim Chelsea Police Chief Richard Kinsey submitted his August 2022 report to the city council at its Sept. 19 meeting.

Kinsey informed the council that events surrounding the Chelsea Fair had gone smoothly, and his department was now engaged with monitoring and patrolling school zones at the start and end of the school day as drivers adjust to the traffic controls.

“I call it ‘Driver Reeducation Program,’” said Kinsey. “If you’ve been driving around during the school rush hour, you’ve probably seen some red and blue lights out there. The officers have really stepped up their enforcement in the areas of the school approaches.”

Kinsey reported that the bank robber that had hit Ann Arbor banks in July had been apprehended in Ohio. The 62-year-old career bank robber had already served three prison sentences for the crime. “Bank robbers usually get caught,” said Kinsey. “They get used to the easy money and set patterns, and that’s how they’re caught.”

In August 2022, Officers responded to 415 calls for police service, up from 253 the previous year for a 64% increase. According to his written report, total calls for 2022 (Jan-Aug) are 2,694, up from 1,571 for the same period last year for a 71% increase.

Officers conducted 139 traffic stops and issued 31 tickets.

Notable incidents from the August police report include one assault, two fraud, 19 crashes, three medical assists, 19 citizen assists, and one cares team callout.

The entire August 2022 police report can be found on the city's website.