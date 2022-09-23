New Events and Visitor Favorite Programs Coming to Metroparks This Fall

From HCMA

The first day of fall entered with a snap of crisp weather to remind us all that the season of color, pumpkins, hayrides and Halloween has arrived. With it, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks have a full season of fun lined up. The calendar of fall events includes some brand-new events alongside long-standing visitor favorites. Of course you could spend every day of the season paddling the scenic river views and walking, biking or running through tunnels of colorful trees on Metropark trails, but you won’t want to miss these awesome events either.

NEW EVENT: Shelden Mountain Bike Fest, Stony Creek Metropark

October 1, 2022 | 3 – 9 p.m.





Whether you are new to mountain biking or an expert on the trails, join us on Saturday, October 1 for our first-ever Shelden Mountain Bike Fest at Stony Creek Metropark. Experience the thrill of the newly redeveloped Shelden Trails with fellow mountain bike enthusiasts, visit vendors and bike-related booths and enjoy a food truck and s’mores around a bonfire.

Beginner mountain bike instruction, demos and group rides will ease new or young bikers into the sport and introduce you to the trails. The GROM and Beach trail loops on the Shelden Trails are handcycle accessible and handcycle demonstrations and clinics will be available.

Rounding out the evening will be a guided group twilight trail ride, so be sure to bring your bike lights! After the ride, relax around the bonfire with food and s’mores.

A special thank you to our event partners: REI, KLM (Rochester), Main Street Bikes (Lake Orion & Washington), Moosejaw, CRAMBA, MiSCA BRAVE, Bike Patrol, mParks: Adaptive Recreation Group, SportsAbility, Disability Network Eastern Michigan.

Find all event info at: https://www.metroparks.com/sheldenmtbfest/

NEW EVENT: Hallowpalooza, Lake St. Clair Metropark

October 15, 2022 | 4 – 8:30 p.m.

Come celebrate the Halloween season with an evening full of fall fun for everyone! In collaboration with Harrison Township, join us for Hallowpalooza! Collect candy at the Trunk-or-Treat, go on a hayride, make Halloween crafts, hear spooky stories, and more. End the evening of fun watching Hocus Pocus on the drive-in big screen.

Businesses, organizations and families are invited to register and decorate their cars and pass out candy to the Trunk-or-Treaters.

Join us for the whole night or just a piece of it – the choice is yours, but pre-registration is required, so hurry before spots are full.

Trunk-or-Treating, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Halloween Activities, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Food Trucks, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Movie, Hocus Pocus, starts at dusk

Registration and details at https://www.metroparks.com/hallowpalooza/

The event flyer can be found at the link at the end of this article.

NEW EVENT: Thrills at the Mills, Hudson Mills Metropark

October 29, 2022 | 3:30 – 8:30 p.m.





Come celebrate Halloween with an evening full of fun for everyone, including your pup!

We’ll kick-off the afternoon with activities for a tail-waggin’ good time. Register to bring your dog for a tug-o-war, leaf pile fun, agility course and much more. Be sure to dress your pet up in their Halloween best to compete in the costume contest. We’ll be taking a picture of your dog’s costume and adding it to the voting board for event attendees to cast votes for their favorites. Winner will be announced at 5:30pm. Remember dogs must always be kept on a 6-foot leash.

And for the human kiddos, join us for a Trunk-or-Treat! Vehicles used in the park, like a dump truck, police car, and tractor will also be onsite to hand out candy. The Metroparks Outreach van will be there with activities for the kids and food trucks to refuel hungry bellies. Interested in being a part of the festivities and decorate a trunk? We invite businesses and community members to sign up and host a family friendly trunk.

End the evening by settling in for the drive-in style movie showing of Monster House on the big screen. Join us for the whole night or just a piece of it – the choice is yours.

Food Trucks, 3:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Dog Activities, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Dog Costume Winner Announced, 5:30 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treating, 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Monster House Movie, 7 p.m.

Registration and details at https://www.metroparks.com/thrills/

The fun doesn’t stop there. In addition to these exciting new events, the Metroparks have a full calendar of programs to choose from like pick-a-pumpkin hayrides, trick-or-treat along the trail, owl prowls and guided hikes to get you out enjoying all that fall has to offer here in Southeast Michigan. Many of these programs do require pre-registration, like the upcoming Fab Fall Color Walk at Kensington Metropark Nature Center on October 1. In this fun program walkers will receive a t-shirt and head out on the trails for a 1.25 mile hike with color blast stops along the way that will douse walkers in colored powder.

Visitors can find the full line up of fall programs and events and details at https://www.metroparks.com/fallfun/

