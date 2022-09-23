Washtenaw County Commissioners Approves $30 Million Investment as part of Washtenaw County Rescue Plan

From Wash Co

Wednesday night, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approved a historic investment as part of the Washtenaw County Rescue Plan. This more than $30 million investment includes substantial commitments to fund support for older adults, stormwater infrastructure, financial equity initiatives, and more.

“The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is committed to using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to promote equity and good government,” said Sue Shink, Chair of the Board of Commissioners. “This third investment package represents these principals, and I am excited for these important initiatives to move forward.”

Investments include:

$4 million for older adult-serving organizations to bring proposals for programs and capital investments to serve our older community.

A $5 million Financial Equity Center that will launch several initiatives to promote economic equity including financial counseling, services for underbanked individuals, down payment assistance, support for small businesses, and more.

A $2.5 million matching fund for local cities and townships to maximize stormwater infrastructure improvements.

$3.27 million for a premium pay initiative to compensate frontline county workers who provided essential services during the pandemic.

$4 million to continue investing in building a strong, equity-driven health department.

$8 million to invest in government infrastructure and services to promote good government.

Previously, the Board approved part of this package to increase affordable home ownership opportunities in the City of Ypsilanti and to add additional capacity to administer and evaluate ARPA investments.

“This package represents the essence and intent of the American Rescue Plan,” shared Gregory Dill, County Administrator. “Equitable, targeted investments tied to data, evaluation, and outcomes. I am pleased by the Board's action on this item and my leadership team is eager to get to work operationalizing the investments.”

More details will be released about each part of this investment in the coming months.