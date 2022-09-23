UMRC-Porter Hills Foundation Selected for 2022 Thome Aging Well Grant

From UMRC

The UMRC-Porter Hills Foundation is pleased to announce it was recently awarded a 2022 Thome Aging Well grant of $200,000 over two years. These funds will support overall health and wellness programming for residents living in Brio Living Services’ Affordable Housing Communities, including: Bailey’s Grove, Harvest Way, Oak Ridge, River Grove, Station Creek, and Walker Meadow in the Grand Rapids area; The Pines in Chelsea; and The Thome Rivertown Neighborhood in Detroit.

The Thome Aging Well program is a four-year, $19 million initiative from Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise) to help older adults living in affordable communities age safely and securely at home.

UMRC-Porter Hills Foundation President Wendy Brightman said, “Reaping the benefits of this generous award are the older adults who call our eight Brio Living Services Affordable Housing communities across Michigan ‘home’. We are delighted that this grant will support their overall wellness, including mental and physical health, through a variety of programming and team member training. COVID-19 has taken its toll, particularly on the well-being of low-income older adults. Thanks to this grant, our Affordable Housing teams will have the resources to reduce mental health challenges and improve overall physical health and engagement among our residents.”

Funded by the Edward N. and Della L. Thome Memorial Foundation, Bank of America trustee, the program awarded $4 million in grants this year to scale aging-in-place initiatives with a track record of success by 16 housing operators and public housing authorities in Maryland and Michigan.

In total, the 2022 Thome Aging Well grants will provide essential support to over 4,000 older adults to help enhance well-being, reduce isolation, and allow them to age with dignity in their homes. Best practices learned from the grantees will be shared across the field of affordable and public housing providers serving older adults.

“Far too many adults, especially those with lower incomes, do not have the resources and support they need to continue living comfortably in their homes as they grow older,” said Stephany De Scisciolo, vice president, Impact, Evaluation & Population Health, Enterprise. “The programs supported through the Thome Aging Well grants have proved successful at improving the health and well-being of older adults and will make an enormous impact on the lives of thousands in Maryland and Michigan. We are honored to partner with such remarkable organizations.”