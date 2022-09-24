Chelsea District Library Exceeds Mobile CDL Fundraising Goals

From CDL

Chelsea District Library (CDL) kicked off its fundraising campaign on June 10 to help fund Mobile CDL, an outreach vehicle that will be added to CDL services in 2023. The Bee a Part of It campaign was conceived after receiving many generous gifts made in memory of longtime library supporter, board member, Friend, and bookkeeper Mary Budzinski—affectionately known as Mary B. The campaign goal was set at $25,000 and closed on September 15 having reached over $61,000 in pledges and donations.

Director Lori Coryell shares, “We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity throughout this campaign! Every donation, no matter the size, adds up and supports our efforts to improve access to library staff, resources, and services throughout the community through Mobile CDL. That donations came from such diverse sources, including individuals and families in the community to local and national foundations and businesses, is extremely gratifying. We are extremely touched by the work of our faithful Friends who graciously raised more than $10,000 through a matching challenge in the last month of the campaign.”

In the final week of the campaign CDL staff was surprised by a hand-delivered extremely generous donation from Chelsea State Bank. The $25,000 donation towards Mobile CDL was one of three community donations by Chelsea State Bank honoring its 125 year anniversary. “Investing in Mobile CDL was a decision our board of directors could firmly stand behind,” said Joanne Rau, Chelsea State Bank President and CEO. “Part of Chelsea State Bank’s mission is to enrich the communities we serve. This invaluable resource provides access and removes barriers for all. We are excited to BEE part of it!” said Rau.

Planning for Mobile CDL will continue throughout the fall, with an emphasis on gathering community input for planned stops and strengthening stakeholder partnerships to ensure we deliver the best possible service to our entire library service district. Project updates and a community input survey can be found at mobilecdl.org. Expect to see Mobile CDL in your neighborhood in the summer of 2023.