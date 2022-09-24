Dexter Makes Quick Work of Pioneer

Twelve offensive plays. That is all it took for the D2 top-ranked to rout Ann Arbor Pioneer 51-7 to improve to 5-0 on the season Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts dominated from the start as they prepared for a huge Homecoming game this week when a strong Ann Arbor Huron squad comes to town for a Red showdown.

Huron stopped the Dreadnaughts in a hard-fought 28-21 game last season. The River Rats come into the game with a 3-2 record, winning three straight after two season-opening losses to state-ranked teams.

Dexter scored in all facets of the game Friday night as the offense, defense, and special teams all put points on the board in the easy win over Pioneer.

Cole Cabana touched the ball on offense just five times, but he made them count with 112 yards rushing and two TD runs. While he only touched the ball five times on offense, Cabana touched the ball two more times and found the endzone both times. He returned a punt 80 yards for a score and an 86-yard kickoff return score.

Reeves Taylor had a night in his few snaps under center for the Dreads. Taylor was 6 of 7 passing for 117 yards and two TD’s. He connected with Brennan Parachek with a 35-yard scoring pass and Cole Darby with a 15-yard scoring strike.

Parachek finished with two catches for 65 yards and a score, while Joey Tessmer caught three passes for 37 yards.

Micah Davis got into the scoring column with a 73-yard punt return for a score and the defense recorded a safety for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter will be looking for its sixth straight win Friday night for the first time since 1963 when Huron comes to town for Homecoming 2022.