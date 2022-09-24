Bulldogs Make it Four Straight with Win at Adrian

The Chelsea football team overcame a slow start to pull away from Adrian for a 31-7 win Friday night.

The win made it four straight for the Bulldogs and improved them to 3-0 in the SEC White.

Adrian took the opening kickoff and drove down the field for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead early in the first.

The Maples then picked off a Bulldogs pass and drove into Chelsea territory, but Hayden Westcott picked off a pass and returned it to the Adrian 36-yard line and a few moments later Lucas Dawson hit Tyson Hill with an eight-yard scoring pass to tie the game with under a minute to go in the first.

Dawson hit Hunter Sciackitano with a 51-yard scoring pass early in the second to give Chelsea a 14-7 lead and after a Jason Skoczylas interception, Sciackitano hit a 25-yard field goal for a 17-7 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the half

Just before halftime, Regan Plank made an amazing diving catch in the endzone for a 15-yard TD pass from Dawson to give Chelsea a 24-7 lead at the break.

The teams were scoreless in the third, but a Hill eight-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter put the game away for Chelsea.

Chelsea will host winless Ypsilanti Friday for its chance at its 5th straight win. The Bulldogs will then begin a tough three-game stretch to close out the season where they will face Tecumseh, Edwardsburg, and Dexter. The three teams are a combined 14-1 on the season.