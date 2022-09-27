CPD Weekly Report 09-27-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-3008

Location: 500 block of Wilkinson St.

Date: September 19, 2022

Time: 9:41 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Wilkinson St. for the report of a credit card fraud. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that on approximately September 15th, they had received a call from a subject who represented themselves as someone working for the complainant’s financial institution. The complainant stated that they were told that there was suspicious activity on their account and that they needed to verify some personal identification information. The complainant complied and provided the requested information to the suspect. The complainant later noticed a fraudulent charge for several thousand dollars on her account. The complainant contacted her bank and confirmed that they, in fact, had not contacted her, and the fraudulent charge was flagged. It was also later determined that the complainant's home phone had been forwarded to a phone number that the suspect is believed to control and have access to. At the time of the report, there was no further information on a potential suspect(s) in this case.

*****

Incident #: 22-3123

Location: 500 block of S. Main St.

Date: September 24, 2022

Time: 11:30 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer responded to a complaint from an unrelated third party regarding a littering complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the property manager and advised them about the complaint that had been received. The property manager that was on site was familiar with the littering and told the officer that they had already cleaned up the littered material in question. No further information on this incident was available at the time of the summary completion.