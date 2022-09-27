Don’t miss Chelsea’s Homecoming Parade. Here’s the route.

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

A crisp Friday night under bright lights, the beat of a marching band, the smell of buttery popcorn in the bleachers, and the crowd cheering and moving as one with the football play on the field are among our favorite memories, and homecoming is the best of the best.

The Chelsea Bulldogs have their Homecoming on Oct. 7. The public can join in the fun and show their spirit and support for the Dawgs at the parade, which begins at 5:15. The parade starts behind BBQ 52 and ends at the Washington St. Education Center. See the route map to find your place to watch.

The Chelsea High School Marching Band will set the pace and spirit as it performs along the route. The Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, and Senior classes each have decorated floats. The parade isn’t just for the football team. Other Chelsea HS sports will pass by for onlookers to cheer on as they face their competitions. SRSLY Chelsea and other school clubs will also take part in the parade.

The Chelsea Excellence Award winners will also be recognized in the parade. In 2018, the Chelsea High School Student Council unanimously voted to nix the traditional Homecoming King and Queen elected by the student body. The Excellence Awards celebrate academic, social, and emotional attributes.

So, come on out for the parade and fire up our Dawgs as they prepare to face Tecumseh under the lights.