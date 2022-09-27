Come Celebrate 60 Years of Pioneer Day at Waterloo Farm Museum

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Living history is coming soon to the rural hills of Waterloo. Come on Oct. 9 to celebrate 60 years of Pioneer Day at Waterloo Farm Museum and Dewey School.

With autumn in the air and leaves skittering around your feet, explore the grounds, farmhouse, and numerous outbuildings as they come alive, depicting farm life in the mid-to-late 1800s.

Crafters and reenactors will demonstrate their wares and talents, including blacksmithing, weaving, spinning, basket making, and broom making. Hands-on activities include rope making, corn shelling, and flint knapping, shaping the flint into a sharp and useful tool.

Tap your toes to the live music while enjoying a freshly baked molasses cookie from the farm’s own kitchen and a bowl of its savory Waterloo bean soup or other edibles from the farm wagon.

The barn will be overflowing with handmade dried flower arrangements and decor made from locally sourced materials. Children can make their own tussie mussie, a small, stylish bouquet. Dewey School will be open for tours and a little schoolin,’ so stop in.

Hop on the hay wagon for a horse-drawn ride down a country lane. Listen to the clip-clop of horses’ hooves while riding in a hay wagon down a country lane.

The gift shop offers old-time souvenirs. The Spinners Flock and Swallowtail Pottery will be just a few of the many vendors.

All this and more Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 am-5 pm. See you there!