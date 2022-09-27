Chelsea Police Chief Candidate Kazyak Responds to City’s Job Offer

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea is one step closer to getting its new Chief of Police.

After a successful series of private and public interviews with Kevin Kazyak for Chelsea’s Police Chief position, the Chelsea City Council directed City Manager Roy Atkinson to extend a job offer. Atkinson announced today (Sept. 27, 2022) that Kazyak has accepted the offer.

Kazyak’s installation as the new Police Chief is contingent on a successful background check, psychological evaluation, and drug screening. He is tentatively slated to begin his role with the City on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Kevin Kazyak comes from the Waterford Township Police Department where he held the position of Deputy Police Chief.

“I think he has a depth of experience that is going to be very valuable to the city in terms of the ways he has been involved in his community,” said Councilmember Mehuron after the second public interview. “I think he is a subject matter expert on policy, and I think that will be very helpful to us.”

“I think this is really what we need as a community to move forward and start down this path of how we want our police to be organized,” added Councilmember Ruddock. “I think he will work with our strategic planning group to do that. I’m very excited about Mr. Kazyak.”

Photo by Doug Marrin