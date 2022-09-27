Legendary Bassist Tommy Stinson Headlines CDL Song Fest

From CDL

Chelsea District Library (CDL) is thrilled to announce that CDL Song Fest returns on Saturday, October 22.

This annual celebration of the art and craft of songwriting begins at 1pm with a Teen Showcase featuring local teen music acts in the CDL Reading Garden. The showcase will feature the bands WildChildz, Wicked Cricket, the Jazz Project, the UFO Factory, and individual artist performances. Following the showcase, musicians of all ages can hone their skills at a songwriting workshop in the McKune Room led by seasoned songwriter Judy Banker.

Described as “…one of the brightest stars on the acoustic music scene” by PULP online and “a monster singer-songwriter” by SEMIBluegrass, Judy Banker is known for her hook-driven songs with intensely personal, evocative lyrics, and her singular, expressive voice. The Fest culminates at 7 pm at Robin hills Farms with a performance and in-depth interview with headliner Tommy Stinson.

Tommy Stinson’s musical career path is a fascinating story that he shared in an interview with CDL’s Chris Berggren and board member Gary Munce: At eleven years old, Tommy picked up a bass guitar in his brother Bob’s room. Bob asked if he wanted to learn how to play it and Tommy answered, “Sure.” He later attempted to change his mind, realizing the strings hurt his fingers, but Bob needed a bass player for his neighborhood band, and so he was able, through bribery and coaxing, to get Tommy to stick to it. “Which obviously was a savior of my life,” Tommy admits. “I’d already been to jail like three times… so I was really going down a bad path.”

And what an incredible turn Stinson’s path took—the neighborhood band that began in 1979 in the Stinson home in South Minneapolis evolved into one of the most popular alternative bands of the 1980s—the Replacements. Stinson was only fourteen years old when he started touring the country performing. After their famous breakup in 1991, Stinson’s career continued with solo recordings and time spent performing with Bash & Pop, Guns N’ Roses, Soul Asylum, and currently Cowboys in the Campfire.

Hear more of Stinson’s musical journey in an in-depth interview with ann arbor 107one’s Martin Bandyke and a live performance in the Prairie House at Robin Hills Farm on Saturday, October 22 at 7pm. All CDL Song Fest events are free of admission and open to the public.

About Us: Chelsea District Library is a not for profit organization whose mission is to engage, inspire, and equip through evolving services and resources. The Library currently serves 16,126 residents in the Chelsea area including the City of Chelsea plus Dexter, Lima, Lyndon and Sylvan townships. More than 16,000 individuals visit the Library each month. For more information visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org.