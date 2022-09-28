Chelsea Golfers Finish Second in SEC White

The Chelsea girls golf team finished the regular season with a second-place finish at the SEC White Final hosted by Pinckney Wednesday.

The second-place finish clinched the second spot in the final SEC White standings.

The Bulldogs and Adrian entered the day tied for the top spot in the conference, but it was the Maples that pulled out a close win Wednesday.

Adrian finished with a round of 391 to clip the Bulldogs by five strokes with 396.

Maggie Baldwin led the Bulldogs with an 18-hole round of 90 and Anna Reisner finished with a score of 95.

Maya Valik shot a score of 100. Kailyn Porter shot 111, Piper Diesing 113, and Libby Wacker 133.

The Bulldogs will compete in the Regional tournament Monday, October 3.