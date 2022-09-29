9-29-2022 12:28pm
Weekly Road Work, Oct 3-9
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Plymouth Rd between US-23 and Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Ann Arbor
|Huron River Dr between E. Huron River Service Dr and Hogback Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Augusta
|Rawsonville Rd between Judd Rd and Bemis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Sept. 29 - Oct. 7
|Bridgewater
|Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and Logan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3 (extended)
|Dexter
|McKinley Rd between Cooper Ridge Dr and Waterloo Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3 (extended)
|Lima
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 20 - 30
|Lodi
|Weber Rd between end of pavement and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 28 - Oct. 9
|Manchester
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 19 - Oct. 7 (extended)
|Manchester
|Herman Rd between Deer Valley Dr and Grossman Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3 (extended)
|Northfield
|N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Oct. 3 - 30
|Northfield
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Oct. 3 - 14
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Lane closure
|July 25 - mid Nov. (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Carpenter Rd between Ellsworth Rd and Packard Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Pittsfield
|Ellsworth Rd between Carpenter Rd and Golfside Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Packard Rd between Carpenter Rd and City of Ypsilanti
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - mid Oct. (extended)
|Scio
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 25 - Oct. 7
|Scio
|Saginaw Hills Estates: Westview Way and Southwood Ct
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 5 - 21
|Scio
|Near the intersection of Huron River Dr and Zeeb Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Oct. 3 - early Dec.
|Superior
|Leforge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd
|Lane closure
|Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.
|Superior
|Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 12 - Nov.
|Superior
|Geddes Rd between Superior Rd and Leforge Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Sylvan
|Cavanaugh Lake Rd between Pierce Rd and the City of Chelsea
|Road closure
|Oct. 7 - 21
|York
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 16 - Oct. 7 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Wismer St between Mollie St and end of road
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Andrea Ave between Harry St and George Ave
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Dorothy St between Grove Rd and Harry St
|Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd between Harris Rd and Bridge Rd
|Lane closure
|Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Mid-August - mid-Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|Tuttle Hill Rd between Martz Rd and Huron River Dr
|Lane closure
|Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.
|Ypsilanti
|Hewitt Rd between Michigan Ave and Packard Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Ypsilanti
|Michigan Ave between Hewitt Rd and City of Ypsilanti
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Ypsilanti
|Prospect Rd between Holmes Rd and Clark Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Ypsilanti
|Harris Rd between Michigan Ave and Holmes Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Ypsilanti
|Cross St between City of Ypsilanti and Harris Blvd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Ypsilanti
|Forest Ave between City of Ypsilanti and Ford Blvd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Ypsilanti
|Ford Blvd between Michigan Ave and Clark Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Ypsilanti
|Dorset Rd between Tyler Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between Dorset Rd and Wiard Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Ypsilanti
|Harris Rd between Grove Rd and Share Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Ypsilanti
|Huron Rd between Whittaker Rd and I-94
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3
|Ypsilanti
|Hewitt Rd between Washtenaw Ave and Clark Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Oct. 3