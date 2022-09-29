Weekly Road Work, Oct 3-9

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Plymouth Rd between US-23 and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Ann Arbor Huron River Dr between E. Huron River Service Dr and Hogback Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Judd Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure Sept. 29 - Oct. 7

Bridgewater Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and Logan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3 (extended)

Dexter McKinley Rd between Cooper Ridge Dr and Waterloo Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3 (extended)

Lima Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 20 - 30

Lodi Weber Rd between end of pavement and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Road closure Sept. 28 - Oct. 9

Manchester Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 19 - Oct. 7 (extended)

Manchester Herman Rd between Deer Valley Dr and Grossman Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3 (extended)

Northfield N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd Intermittent lane closure Oct. 3 - 30

Northfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Oct. 3 - 14

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Lane closure July 25 - mid Nov. (extended)

Pittsfield Carpenter Rd between Ellsworth Rd and Packard Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Carpenter Rd and Golfside Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Packard Rd between Carpenter Rd and City of Ypsilanti Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - mid Oct. (extended)

Scio Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 25 - Oct. 7

Scio Saginaw Hills Estates: Westview Way and Southwood Ct Daytime road closure Oct. 5 - 21

Scio Near the intersection of Huron River Dr and Zeeb Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Oct. 3 - early Dec.

Superior Leforge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd Lane closure Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.

Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road closure Sept. 12 - Nov.

Superior Geddes Rd between Superior Rd and Leforge Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Sylvan Cavanaugh Lake Rd between Pierce Rd and the City of Chelsea Road closure Oct. 7 - 21

York Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 16 - Oct. 7 (extended)

Ypsilanti Wismer St between Mollie St and end of road Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Andrea Ave between Harry St and George Ave Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Dorothy St between Grove Rd and Harry St Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Harris Rd and Bridge Rd Lane closure Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.

Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Mid-August - mid-Oct.

Ypsilanti Tuttle Hill Rd between Martz Rd and Huron River Dr Lane closure Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.

Ypsilanti Hewitt Rd between Michigan Ave and Packard Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Ypsilanti Michigan Ave between Hewitt Rd and City of Ypsilanti Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Ypsilanti Prospect Rd between Holmes Rd and Clark Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Ypsilanti Harris Rd between Michigan Ave and Holmes Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Ypsilanti Cross St between City of Ypsilanti and Harris Blvd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Ypsilanti Forest Ave between City of Ypsilanti and Ford Blvd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Ypsilanti Ford Blvd between Michigan Ave and Clark Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Ypsilanti Dorset Rd between Tyler Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Ypsilanti Tyler Rd between Dorset Rd and Wiard Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Ypsilanti Harris Rd between Grove Rd and Share Ave Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3

Ypsilanti Huron Rd between Whittaker Rd and I-94 Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3