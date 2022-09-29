Chelsea MI
9-29-2022 12:28pm

Weekly Road Work, Oct 3-9

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Plymouth Rd between US-23 and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Ann Arbor Huron River Dr between E. Huron River Service Dr and Hogback Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Judd Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure Sept. 29 - Oct. 7
Bridgewater Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and Logan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3 (extended)
Dexter McKinley Rd between Cooper Ridge Dr and Waterloo Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3 (extended)
Lima Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 20 - 30
Lodi Weber Rd between end of pavement and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Road closure Sept. 28 - Oct. 9
Manchester Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 19 - Oct. 7 (extended)
Manchester Herman Rd between Deer Valley Dr and Grossman Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3 (extended)
Northfield N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd Intermittent lane closure Oct. 3 - 30
Northfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Oct. 3 - 14
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Lane closure July 25 - mid Nov. (extended)
Pittsfield Carpenter Rd between Ellsworth Rd and Packard Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Carpenter Rd and Golfside Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Packard Rd between Carpenter Rd and City of Ypsilanti Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - mid Oct. (extended)
Scio Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 25 - Oct. 7
Scio Saginaw Hills Estates: Westview Way and Southwood Ct Daytime road closure Oct. 5 - 21
Scio Near the intersection of Huron River Dr and Zeeb Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Oct. 3 - early Dec.
Superior Leforge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd Lane closure Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.
Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road closure Sept. 12 - Nov.
Superior Geddes Rd between Superior Rd and Leforge Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Sylvan Cavanaugh Lake Rd between Pierce Rd and the City of Chelsea Road closure Oct. 7 - 21
York Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 16 - Oct. 7 (extended)
Ypsilanti Wismer St between Mollie St and end of road Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Andrea Ave between Harry St and George Ave Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Dorothy St between Grove Rd and Harry St Daytime lane closure - DTE gas project Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Harris Rd and Bridge Rd Lane closure Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Mid-August - mid-Oct.
Ypsilanti Tuttle Hill Rd between Martz Rd and Huron River Dr Lane closure Sept. 26 - mid-Oct.
Ypsilanti Hewitt Rd between Michigan Ave and Packard Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Ypsilanti Michigan Ave between Hewitt Rd and City of Ypsilanti Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Ypsilanti Prospect Rd between Holmes Rd and Clark Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Ypsilanti Harris Rd between Michigan Ave and Holmes Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Ypsilanti Cross St between City of Ypsilanti and Harris Blvd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Ypsilanti Forest Ave between City of Ypsilanti and Ford Blvd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Ypsilanti Ford Blvd between Michigan Ave and Clark Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Ypsilanti Dorset Rd between Tyler Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Ypsilanti Tyler Rd between Dorset Rd and Wiard Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Ypsilanti Harris Rd between Grove Rd and Share Ave Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Ypsilanti Huron Rd between Whittaker Rd and I-94 Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
Ypsilanti Hewitt Rd between Washtenaw Ave and Clark Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Oct. 3
