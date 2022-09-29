U-M Public Safety, Ann Arbor PD, Prosecutor’s Office, and SafeHouse Center to host 8th Annual Purple Run

From Crystal Campbell

In recognition of Domestic Violence Month (October), U-M Division of Public Safety & Security, Ann Arbor Police Department, Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, and SafeHouse Center will host its 8th Annual Purple Run on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8:00am at the Duderstadt Center on U-M Campus.

The Annual Purple Run is an exciting collaboration between the University of Michigan Police Department, the Ann Arbor Police Department, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, and SafeHouse Center to bring our community together while highlighting the prevalence of Domestic Violence. In Washtenaw County, law enforcement and advocates work very closely with one another and, whether it is on active cases or community events, we are actively engaged in protecting and safe-guarding the public.

“The Purple Run is much more than a fundraiser. Our goal is to raise awareness about Domestic Violence and to help the community recognize this issue affects all of us,” said Christine Watson, Executive Director of SafeHouse Center. “There is strength in numbers, and we hope that you will want to join us and make a statement to survivors that there is support in our community.”

Every 60 seconds, 20 people are subject to inter-partner violence. We are working together to bring this number down! We’re running domestic violence out of town.

The cost of the run is $35 if you pre-register, $40 for Day-Of Registration and students receive $5 off. Children under 12 are free.

The proceeds raised during this 5k fun run benefit SafeHouse Center, which is an organization within Washtenaw County that is working to build a community free of domestic violence and sexual assault.

You can register for the Purple Run at www.purplerunannarbor.org