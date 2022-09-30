Chelsea and Dexter Educational Foundations Team Up for a Third Rivalry Fundraising Even

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) and the Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) will once again go head to head to raise money for educational grants in their respective communities. The fundraising kicks off Oct. 1, 2022, and will culminate at halftime during the Oct. 21 Dexter vs Chelsea football game at Jerry Niehaus Field in Chelsea.

In 2019, the friendly "Rivalry Match" raised over $10,000 for the 501(c)3 non-profits. It was a close match, with the EFD walking away with bragging rights after raising $5,044. The Teams skipped 2020 and picked up again in 2021. While the match was close, this time, CEF won bragging rights, raising $24,099 to EFD’s $21,563 and together they raised $45,662! Both games were held in Dexter!

Game night! Courtesy of Rivalry Match

The best part about the Rivalry Match collaboration is that the students are the true winners. “We are excited to compete in our third annual Rivalry Match with CEF. This unique fundraiser will help fund educational programs that will make an impact in every school in both districts," said Mike Cipolla, President of the Educational Foundation of Dexter.

The missions of the CEF and EFD are similar; both enhance students' educational experiences by financing projects beyond the resources of the district, including teacher-authored grants, building-level grants, and district initiatives. CEF also provides scholarships to district graduates.

"The educational foundations are support systems to the schools and teachers, providing them with additional tools and funding to help students reach their fullest potential," said Amy Forehand, President of Chelsea Education Foundation.

Together, the two Foundations can make it a win-win for everyone!

To make a donation or learn more about the foundations, visit their websites: www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org or www.efdexter.org.

Since 1999, Chelsea Education Foundation has impacted over 50,000 students through efforts and activities in the Chelsea School District. Over 1.1million dollars have been donated to fund programs like #whyyoumatter, CHS Link Crew, 6th-grade camp, 5th-grade ukuleles, classroom leveled books, preschool water tables, and scholarships to students showcasing outstanding performance.

Since 1985, the Educational Foundation of Dexter has awarded over $1million in teacher/district grants that support students from Pre-K to 12th Grade in the Dexter Community Schools. Previously funded grants include Digital Cameras for DHS Art Dept., Drones for Mill Creek Flight Class, Horse Therapy for Mill Creek Students with Special Needs, Periodicals for Wylie Library, Emergent Reader Books for Anchor and Beacon Reading Specialist, and support for “Dread Strong” Summer Camp.