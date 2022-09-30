Senior Moments: Chelsea Senior Center’s “Senior Nutrition Program” Provides Meals to All Including “Homebound” Seniors

From Gretchen Zale

Many area seniors enjoy lunch at noon in the Chelsea Senior Center’s “Senior Café” as part of its “Senior Nutrition Program.” Anyone in the community is invited to a tasty lunch with family, friends, and neighbors. Reservations are booked no later than a day ahead with a suggested $3 donation for those 60 and older, and $5 cost for those younger than 60.

The Chelsea Senior Center also delivers meals to over 70 homebound seniors in Chelsea five days a week and Manchester two days a week, rain or shine. Currently, over 25 volunteers donate over an hour of their time each week to pick up and deliver meals to seniors 60 or older who are homebound, long or short term, and unable to obtain and/or prepare their own meals. The program services six routes in Chelsea and two in Manchester.

During the process of delivering the meals, volunteers provide a service critical to the health and social needs of people confined to their homes due to health or transportation difficulties. Meals can include one for a spouse/caretaker, and the delivery process provides social interaction, comfort, cheer, and security to homebound recipients and their families—often enriching the lives of both the recipient and the volunteer.

Area residents who have experienced the benefits of “Meals on Wheels” delivery have expressed their appreciation for all the volunteers who make it possible for the Chelsea Senior Center to offer so many services and events to the community. The Center is also fortunate to have many of its members as long-term volunteers helping with the Senior Nutrition Program.

Jennifer Smith, Assistant Director, says “Our Senior Nutrition Program would not be possible without the support of many volunteers, including 25 drivers, and 15 volunteers each week who prepare items for the meals. The Center is grateful for this help and the many others who volunteer in other critical activities.” For more information about volunteer opportunities for the Senior Nutrition Program and other activities, please contact Jennifer at the Senior Center, 734-475-9242.