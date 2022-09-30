Chelsea Swim and Dive Easily Gets by Ypsilanti

The Chelsea girls' swim and dive team took advantage of a relatively easy night against a small Ypsilanti team and cruised to a 148-19 win over the Grizzlies.

Ypsilanti dressed just four swimmers on the night and Chelsea was able to give some girls a chance to swim in events they usually don't compete in

The Bulldogs swept nine of 12 events in the rout of the Grizzlies.

Paiton Doyle and Riley Monahan were in on three wins each to lead the Bulldogs.

Doyle won the 200 free and 100 fly and was part of the winning 200 free relay along with Sofia DeMea, Kiera Crawley, and Lillian Snyder.

Monahan won the 50 free, 100 back, and was part of the 200-medley team that placed first with Amelia Christie, Emma Zachrich, and Charlee Tailford.

Christie also picked up a win in the 200 IM and DeMea won the 500 free.

Keygan Monahan won the 100 free and was part of the winning 400 free relay along with Madison Morgan, Addie Kennedy, and Crawley.

Tallulah Gorby came home first in diving and Gabriella Burgess won the 100 breaststroke.

Second-place finishes went to DeMea in the 200 free, Gabby Rudolph 200 IM, Remi Kint 50 free, Lily Paddock diving, Clara Johnson 100 fly, Crawley 100 free, 200 free relay team of Sophie Knickerbocker, Trista Schreiber-Tracy, Kint, and Hayley Hopkins, Christie 100 back, Sydney Barston 100 breaststroke, and the 400 free relay team of Kint, Rudolph, DeMea, and Marina Hinz-Johnson.

The 200 medley relay team of Snyder, Schreiber-Tracy, Morgan, and Camryn Rossi, Schreiber-Tracy in the 200 free, Hopkins 200 IM, Snyder 50 free, Johnson diving, Paddock 100 fly, Kennedy, 100 free, Rudolph 500 free, the 200 free relay team of Morgan, Hinz-Johnson, Johnson, and Burgess, K. Monahan 100 breaststroke, and the 400 free relay team of Knickerbocker, Burgess, Zachrich, and Fiona Stoker all took third place finishes.

Photos by Mike Williamson