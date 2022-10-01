Photo Gallery: Dexter 2022 Captains and Crew

The traditional Homecoming King and Queen is no longer as Dexter High School moved to a more modern selection of a top student at this year's halftime ceremonies.

The Dexter Homecoming Court will now be called The Crew with an elected student from each class to be named The Captain.

The changes are meant to take away from the popularity contest that the Homecoming Court was believed to have been and move it to a selection of students based on character traits. The selected students have the choice of declining the nomination.

Dexter's 2022 Senior Captain is Rylan Teddy.

Junior Captain Andrew Betz



Sophomore Captain Matt Casavant





Freshman Captain Ellie Taylor

More Photos from last night Dexter Homecoming halftime festivities by Mike Williamson in the Gallery Below





