Chelsea SEC White Title Game Set After Rout of Ypsilanti

The showdown for the SEC White football title is set after Chelsea rolled to a 44-0 trouncing of Ypsilanti Friday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 on the season and 4-0 in the White and will host undefeated and state-ranked Tecumseh in the Chelsea Homecoming game Friday night.

The Indians come into the game with a high-powered offense that has yet to score less than 35 points in a game and averaging over 45 points a game after a 69-46 trouncing of Jackson Friday night.

The Bulldogs left no doubt that they were looking past the winless Grizzlies Friday night with 14 first-quarter points and never looked back.

Chelsea got things going with a 25-yard scoring pass from Lucas Dawson to Carter Alexander for a 7-0 lead.

Dawson then hit Max Herter with a four-yard TD pass to make it 14-0 after one.

Tyson Hill scored on a pair of TD runs from a yard and 24 yards out for a 28-0 lead and Regan Plank would make it 35-0 at the half with a two-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs.

The defense got in on the act in the third when Luke Webster tackled a Grizzly runner in the endzone for a safety to make it 37-0 and Jon Shemwell would wrap up the scoring with a three-yard TD run in the fourth.