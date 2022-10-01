Chelsea Soccer Picks Up a Pair of Wins

The Chelsea soccer team improved its record to 7-7-2 overall with a pair of wins last week.

The Bulldogs opened the week by blanking Tecumseh 3-0.

Kellen Ahlstrom knocked in a free kick to put the Bulldogs up 1-0 at the half.

Beck Elandt took control in the second half with a goal at the 35-minute mark to make it 2-0, He would then finish the scoring with a goal midway through the third to make the final 3-0.

Chelsea made it two straight in the SEC White with a 2-0 shutout of Jackson.

Braden McKenzie and Devon Reginaldo would find the net for the Bulldogs for the win.

Chelsea improved to 6-1-2 in the White with a game with Pinckney remaining.

Photos by Dawn McCann