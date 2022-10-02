Chelsea Cross Country Teams Have Strong Week

The Chelsea cross country teams keep pushing forward with some strong finishes for the Bulldogs this week.

The boys won the second SEC White jamboree of the season, while the girls finished in second, just one point out of first.

The second White jamboree featured three of the top ten teams in Division 2 and the boys came out on top with 34 points. Pinckney was second with 43 and Adrian third with 51.

Connell Alford paced the Bulldogs by coming home first with a time of 15:46.2.

Zebedee Swager finished fifth in 16:16.6, while Bram Hartsuff right behind in sixth with a time of 16:17.9.

Nick Spruce placed tenth in 16:49.5 and Leo Swager 12th

in 17:18.6. Beckett Boos was 13th in 17:25 and Ethan Kapolka 23rd

in 18:17.5.

The girls finished with36 points just one point behind Adrian with 35.

Natalia DeMea led Chelsea with a second-place finish in 20:18.5.

Sam Bieber was fourth in 20:34.7 and Lauren Thompson eighth in 21:13.5.

Trilian Krug came home at 21:23.1, Julia Kause 12th

at 21:26.7, Seren Angus 14th at 21:32.7, and Christina Hurtado Marin 19th at 23:00.1.

Saturday saw the boys finish second at the Otsego Invitational.

The race was a preview of the upcoming state finals with 8 of the top 10 teams in Division 2 at the race.

East Grand Rapids won the meet with 94 points, with the Bulldogs right behind with 103.

Alford knocked 13 seconds off his previous school record he set at MSU last week.

He finished with a time of 14:53.2, which is the second fastest time in the state in all divisions this season.

Zebedee Swager was sixth in 16:04 and Hartsuff right behind in 7th with a time of 16:06.57.

Leo Swager place t39th in 16:52.46, Jackson Dell 50th

in 16:58.11, Boos 59th in 17:12.8, and Spruce 70th in 17:27.15.

The girls finished second at the Stockbridge Invitational with 100 points Saturday. Williamston won the race with 73.

Six of the seven runners ran season-best times with four coming home with PR’s.

Natalia DeMea led the Bulldogs with a 9th-place finish with a PR of 19:32.1.

Krug was 21st with a season-best time of 20:31.1 to place 21st, while Thompson set a PR with a time of 20:35.8 and finished 24th.

Bieber finished 27th in 20:39.8, Angus a season-best time of 20:44.5 in 29th, Kause a PR of 21:06.1 in 39th, and Hurtado-Marin a PR of 22:06 in 57th.

Photos by Mike Williamson



